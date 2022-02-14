Assembly Elections 2022: Congress urges to voters to vote in its favor and to join hand

Today states like Goa, UP, and Uttarakhand is witnessing the polling day, and to urge the people to vote for Congress the party on its Twitter said, "From Goa to Uttarakhand, BJP has many corruption tricks. But in these assembly elections, every state is voting for freedom from corruption. Hence choosing the hand."

आज उप्र में दूसरे चरण का चुनाव है।



उप्र के मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों,



विकास और उन्नति के लिए मतदान कीजिए।



उत्तरप्रदेश में एक नई राजनीति, जनता के मुद्दों वाली राजनीति के लिए अपना वोट डालिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 14, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took her Twitter and wrote ?"Today is the second phase of elections in UP. My dear sisters and brothers of UP, Vote for development and progress. Cast your vote for a new politics in Uttar Pradesh, politics with people's issues."

Meanwhile, the voting is going to be taking place in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh, and in all over the state of Uttarakhand and Goa. This time the states are witnessing a higher percentage of voting.

