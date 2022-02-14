Assembly Elections 2022: Congress urges to voters to vote in its favor and to join hand
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2022 11:20 AM2022-02-14T11:20:04+5:302022-02-14T11:20:45+5:30
Today states like Goa, UP, and Uttarakhand is witnessing the polling day, and to urge the people to vote ...
Today states like Goa, UP, and Uttarakhand is witnessing the polling day, and to urge the people to vote for Congress the party on its Twitter said, "From Goa to Uttarakhand, BJP has many corruption tricks. But in these assembly elections, every state is voting for freedom from corruption. Hence choosing the hand."
आज उप्र में दूसरे चरण का चुनाव है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 14, 2022
उप्र के मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों,
विकास और उन्नति के लिए मतदान कीजिए।
उत्तरप्रदेश में एक नई राजनीति, जनता के मुद्दों वाली राजनीति के लिए अपना वोट डालिए।
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took her Twitter and wrote ?"Today is the second phase of elections in UP. My dear sisters and brothers of UP, Vote for development and progress. Cast your vote for a new politics in Uttar Pradesh, politics with people's issues."
गोवा से लेकर उत्तराखंड तक भाजपा के पास भ्रष्टाचार की कई युक्तियां हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2022
मगर इन विधानसभा चुनाव में हर प्रदेशवासी भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्ति के लिए वोट कर रहा है।
इसलिए हाथ को चुन रहा है।#MyVoteForCongresspic.twitter.com/yUqklQ7ALT
Meanwhile, the voting is going to be taking place in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh, and in all over the state of Uttarakhand and Goa. This time the states are witnessing a higher percentage of voting.