Assembly Elections 2022: Congress urges to voters to vote in its favor and to join hand

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2022 11:20 AM2022-02-14T11:20:04+5:302022-02-14T11:20:45+5:30

Today states like Goa, UP, and Uttarakhand is witnessing the polling day, and to urge the people to vote ...

Today states like Goa, UP, and Uttarakhand is witnessing the polling day, and to urge the people to vote for Congress the party on its Twitter said, "From Goa to Uttarakhand, BJP has many corruption tricks. But in these assembly elections, every state is voting for freedom from corruption. Hence choosing the hand."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took her Twitter and wrote ?"Today is the second phase of elections in UP. My dear sisters and brothers of UP, Vote for development and progress. Cast your vote for a new politics in Uttar Pradesh, politics with people's issues."

Meanwhile, the voting is going to be taking place in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh, and in all over the state of Uttarakhand and Goa. This time the states are witnessing a higher percentage of voting. 
 

Tags :Assembly elections 2022Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022Goa Assembly elections 2022