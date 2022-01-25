Assembly Elections 2022: Goa has suffered maximum unemployment since BJP come into power, claims NSUI

Congress student wing NSUI is going to launch 'Student Manifesto' in poll-bound states from Tuesday. The National Students' Union of India has decided to present a student manifesto with nine relevant issues which need to be addressed in the states. The poll-bound will be starting from Goa. This manifesto aims to unite students against issues like unemployment and education.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan will address the press conference at Goa headquarters in Panaji, speaking to same he pointed out that employment in Goa has decreased since the BJP has come into power in the state, "This Student Manifesto is a clear message from NSUI to all the students that as well as their guardians that we strongly believe in the betterment of the future of Goa and its high time that the students stand together and demand what they deserve," he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.