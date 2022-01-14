Assembly Elections 2022: Narendra Singh Tomar comments Alwar rape, says Congress has failed to protect people

BJP Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar commented on the rape of a minor girl which happened in Alwar Rajasthan, taking a dig at the Congress party he said, "The reason why such incidents keep happening in Congress-ruled states is that they don't pay much attention to law & order. If parties will think about their personal benefits, they'll always fail to keep the public safe."

Before this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he said that the rape incident exposes the hypocrisy of the opposition party which talks about women empowerment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. He was indicating about the incident, where the minor allegedly got raped in Congress-ruled Alwar Rajasthan, and even after the incident come to the fore, but perpetrators of the crime have not been arrested by the state government, said the politician.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's first list of 125 candidates for the state. The leader said that this year's elections brought a new kind of politics to the party and is historic, "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women & 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate," she said.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.