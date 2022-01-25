Assembly Elections 2022: On National Voter's Day, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju address the nation

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice on National Voter's Day said, "Those elements who are trying to discredit the Election Commission of India are actually trying to discredit the democracy of India."

Speaking on the same during the interaction with Page Samiti members from Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi said "India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people, transfer officials. Our EC and election process set a benchmark for various countries."

He also congratulated the millennials on National Voters' Day, "Today is the National Voters' Day. I especially congratulate the millennials on this day" he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.