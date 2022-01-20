Assembly Elections 2022: "Only BJP will win in all poll-bound states" : Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Ahead of Assembly elections in five states Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, raise his support to BJP and said "Only BJP will win in all poll-bound states... earlier, some came & won elections by raising slogans of 'gareebi hatao', then someone won votes by saying 'my mother died, give me votes', but now politics happen with development only."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.