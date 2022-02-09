Assembly Elections 2022: 'Politics is biggest enemy of democracy' : Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ANI interview said "When a party is run for generations by a family, there's only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from J&K, where there're two parties run by two separate families, you can see similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand,UP &TN. Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy."

Talking about the election process he said "We start classification on caste basis during tickets distribution & discuss what vote percent would be given by which community. We should change it. Want to go ahead with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra. Unity imp to take nation forward."

