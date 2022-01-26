Assembly Elections 2022: TMC leader criticizes BJP for not fulfilling the promises that they had made to people

TMC's national vice-president and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha criticized BJP on Tuesday for not fulfilling the promises that it had made to the citizens. "The BJP government has failed Indians on several fronts, be it economy, agriculture, employment or industries" he said.

"People are of the opinion that BJP is nothing but a jumia' party. Their only aim has been to remain in power by peddling false promises and fake news," Sinha added. He also questioned that "BJP had promised in 2016 that they would double farmers' income by 2022. What happened to it?"

He also pointed out his allegations on EC and said "it seems like the covid norms declared by the EC are for all political parties except BJP. The EC is so flexible as far as BJP is concerned that, for them, they will even pardon 100 murders".

Also, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for Goa Assembly Elections 2022. The list includes names like Tarak M Arolkar, Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar, Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkai, Saifula Khan, Kanta Kashinath Gaude, and Rakhi Naik.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.