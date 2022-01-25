Assembly Elections 2022: "We ensure that this election is absolutely safe": EC Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra assured that the elections will be held in full safety and following covid guidelines, on Tuesday he said "We have emphasized increasing the pace of vaccination in all five poll-bound states and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe."

“We are making all our booths in a Covid compliant manner, we are giving everyone masks and sanitizers, social distancing norms will be followed and it will be an absolutely safe election,” Chandra added.

“The commission is monitoring the situation and that is why we have reduced the number of voters per polling station from 1500 to 1000 and have increased the number of booths by 60 (in Goa). So, on average there are only 662 persons per polling booth, we can definitely maintain social distancing, we can definitely maintain social distancing norms also and ensure compliance of every norm will have to be done at the booths,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.