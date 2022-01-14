Assembly Elections 2022:"In logo ne 5 saal tak BJP ke saath rahkar malai kaane ka kaam kiya" BJP Minister slams leaders who quit the party

After Narendra Singh Tomar now BJP UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh also commented on the MLA's and Ministers who left BJP in the past days. Speaking on Akhilesh Yadav's party SP the leader said "OBCs & Dalits are being misguided in the state. Let them (MLAs who left BJP) list 10 welfare schemes by SP for OBCs & Dalits. SP only works for Muslims & Yadavs. I want to tell them that other OBC communities will never join the M&Y."

He further criticized the MLA's and Ministers who quit the BJP, "There are several reasons for these MLAs to leave BJP, some are going for their personal benefit, others fear they won't get the ticket from the constituency of their choice... In logo ne 5 saal tak BJP ke saath rahkar malai kaane ka kaam kiya."

Earlier today Narendra Singh Tomar also slammed the leaders who left BJP he said, "Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming govt in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.