Assembly Elections: Tripura all set to vote tomorrow for its 60 member assembly

Tripura is all set to go into polls on February 16 for its 60-member assembly. The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting the remaining five seats. Yesterday, Home Minister, Amit Shah campaigned for the BJP for the assembly polls in Tripura. Addressing a public rally in Unakoti, Mr Shah targeted the Congress and the Left for ignoring the tribals in the state. "If you want to be rescued from 'triple trouble' of Cong, CPI(M), Tipra Motha, vote for double-engine BJP government," he said.

Amit Shah arrived in the state on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, party sources said. The counting for all three states will be held on March 2. The terms of all three state assemblies, each with a strength of 60 members, end in March - Nagaland on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday announced that he will quit politics after the February 16 Assembly elections and will never seek votes as ‘Bubagra’ (king). Addressing a rally in Tripura on the last day of the campaign, the scion of the former royal family of Tripura said many leaders had deserted him without understanding his feelings.

