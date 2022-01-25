Assembly polls: BJP authorises Nadda to decide names of remaining candidates in Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab

With less than a month to go for the commencement of Assembly polls in five states in February, Bharatiya Janata Party has authorised party's national president JP Nadda to decide the names of the candidates on the remaining seats of Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab, said the sources in the party.

The party has announced 165 candidates out of the 403 so far in Uttar Pradesh and 34 out of 65 candidates in Punjab. Whereas the party has declared their candidates on 59 seats out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand. BJP has announced 34 candidates out of 40 seats in Goa.

BJP's Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the party's headquarters.

According to the sources, the meeting of the CEC of BJP will be held to discuss the Uttar Pradesh and Manipur elections. Besides, the meeting for the Punjab elections will also be held on Tuesday.

The BJP is likely to announce all the names of candidates for the upcoming polls in the five states by the end of this month, said the sources.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14 and Punjab will go to polls on February 20.

The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

