Assembly polls: BJP will form govt in Manipur with majority, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in Manipur, which is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 27, adding that that the party will form the government in the state with a majority.

"Election campaigning has begun in Manipur, candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with a majority," said Sarma while speaking tohere today.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10.

The Assam Chief Minister's remarks came during his visit to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to meet Basistha Dev Sarma, the Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, who is under treatment here.

The Chief Minister after meeting Basistha Dev Sarma at the hospital said, "Basistha Dev Sarma is under treatment here. He is stable, I had come to meet him."

The State Government had earlier announced that all the medical expenses incurred in the treatment of Basistha Dev Sarma, will be borne by the State Government of Assam. Basistha Dev Sarma, who was born at Sundaridiya Satra of Barpeta has made immense contributions towards preserving Vaishnavite cultures and traditions of Assam.

( With inputs from ANI )

