Assembly polls: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to address public meetings in South Gujarat today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's public rally at Olpad in Surat District is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm and in Narmada district's Dediapada at 4:45 pm.

Notably, Congress leader Imram Pratapgadhi will also address one public meeting at Mangrol, and two public meetings at Amreli on Saturday.

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor