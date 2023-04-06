Assembly polls: K'taka BJP candidates' list likely on April 8

Bengaluru, April 6 The Karnataka BJP unit has shortlisted candidates for state assembly elections and first list is likely to be announced on April 8.

Talking to reporters, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B. S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the list of shortlisted candidates will be sent to the high command on Friday.

"On April 8, the meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board will be held and the high command will finalise and release the list after discussion," he stated.

On talks of Minister for Housing V. Somanna being fielded against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency, Yediyurappa said that everything will fall in place as per the directions of the high command.

"The board of senior leaders will take a call on fielding candidates," he said.

Sources said the party leaders have shortlisted three names for all constituencies. The meeting was held till late in the night at a private resort by the BJP core committee and election committee.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will reach New Delhi by Friday evening to "ensure" tickets for his supporters, sources said.

