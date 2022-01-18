Assembly polls: Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in Goa

Stating that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) wanted to contest along with Congress in the upcoming Goa Assembly election, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that due to the opposition by some local leaders, the alliance could not be formed.

He further said that Shiv Sena, which is the alliance partner in the Maharashtra government, has expressed a desire to join hands with the NCP and the decision on the formation of an alliance with Shiv Sena will be taken after the party General Secretary Praful Patel and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad hold a meeting on Tuesday with the state unit of the NCP.

Speaking to reporters, Malik, who is a minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet, said, "We wanted to contest Goa polls along with Congress but due to some local leaders, the alliance couldn't be formed."

He further said, "Tomorrow, our General Secretary Praful Patel and minister Jitendra Awhad will visit Goa to talk about the alliance. Shiv Sena has expressed the desire to form an alliance with us in the Goa Assembly polls. The decision will be taken tomorrow after talking to the NCP state unit."

He added, "After talking to local leaders in UP, we joined hands with Samajwadi Party. We will contest the Manipur polls in alliance with Congress."

UP will have elections in seven phases, starting from February 10, whereas the election in Goa will be held on February 14. In Manipur, the elections will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3. The results in all these states will be announced on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor