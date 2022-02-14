Assembly polls: UP records 60.44 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent till 5 pm on Monday in the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur witnessed the highest voter turnout of 67.05 per cent followed by Amroha (66.15 per cent) and Moradabad (64.52 per cent) till 5 pm.

Shahjahanpur recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 55.20. Further, Bareilly reported a voter turnout of 57.68 per cent, while Sambhal saw 56.88 per cent voter turnout.

Budaun reported 55.98 per cent voter turnout, Bijnor 61.44 per cent while Rampur registered 60.10 per cent polling. Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday at 7 am.

Polling is underway in 55 assembly constituencies covering nine districts such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

