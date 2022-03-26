At least 27 ADF rebels killed in Congo: Congolese Army

Kinshasha, March 26 At least 27 rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were killed by the Army in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the Congolese Army.

At least 27 ADF rebels were killed during a military operation launched by the DRC Armed Forces (FARDC) since Wednesday in the village of Walese-vonkutu of the northeastern Ituri province, said Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, Spokesman for the FARDC in Ituri, on Friday.

According to the Spokesman, the operation was launched from Wednesday until Friday morning, aiming to eradicate the presence of ADF rebels who have been active recently in Ituri, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the operation, the Army retrieved bombs and other ammunition, while conquering three strongholds of the ADF rebels.

Military sweep operations are still underway in the area to ensure total stability, the Spokesman added.

