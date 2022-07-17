At least 6 dead in highway pileup in US Montana

Los Angeles, July 17 At least six people died after a dust storm caused a 21-car-pileup on a highway in the US State of Montana.

Six people are confirmed dead and eight people were transported to nearby hospitals after the pileup, which is described as one of the most intense multi-vehicle accidents in Montana on Friday evening, a local television station reported on Saturday morning.

"My prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic events during the dust storm in Big Horn County today," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night.

The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Knudsen, adding that more information will be released when it becomes available.

The numbers of fatalities and injuries did not change overnight and the accident scene has been totally cleared, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson was quoted as saying.

Information so far showed the wind storm was an isolated, extreme weather event, Nelson added, noting authorities believed that there is no further danger to the public.

