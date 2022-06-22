At solidarity meet, Rahul says Congress teaches patience

New Delhi, June 22 After five days of interrogation by officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers here sharing his experience with the ED. He said, they asked him about his patience, sitting continuously and answering all their questions patiently.

Congress leaders including MPs and MLAs gathered at the party headquarters here on Wednesday to show solidarity with Rahul Gnadhi who was questioned by the ED for five days in National Herald Case.

He said, "Congress party teaches patience. I am working since 2004, Sachin Pilot is sitting here, Randeep is here, Siddaramaiah ji is here."

Rahul gave example of the Congress leaders who are waiting to be ascended to top post as Sachin Pilot is eyeing the Chief Minister's post but the advice was be patient.

He said, Congress worker knows that party needs patience but on the other side, you have to only bow to them, referring to the BJP.

On the questioning by the ED, Rahul Gandhi said, "they asked me how I can sit for so long. I thought not to tell them the truth. But I said, I do Vipasana, so they started asking about Vipasna."

Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for five days at the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s headquarters, last on Tuesday till around 11 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi has so far been grilled for nearly 51 hours in his five-day questioning.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for Covid-related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

