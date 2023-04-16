Atiq, Ashraf laid to rest in Prayagraj graveyard

Prayagraj (UP), April 16 The bodies of killed criminal-politician Atiq Khan and his brother Ashraf were laid to rest in the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Sunday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and being locals allowed inside the burial ground.

The bodies were taken to the graveyard after the post-mortem examination and handed over to close relatives.

The post-mortem report stated that Atiq was hit by eight bullets while Ashraf took six bullets.

