Atiq, Ashraf laid to rest in Prayagraj graveyard
By IANS | Published: April 16, 2023 06:48 PM2023-04-16T18:48:04+5:302023-04-16T19:05:09+5:30
Prayagraj (UP), April 16 The bodies of killed criminal-politician Atiq Khan and his brother Ashraf were laid to rest in the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Sunday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and being locals allowed inside the burial ground.
The bodies were taken to the graveyard after the post-mortem examination and handed over to close relatives.
The post-mortem report stated that Atiq was hit by eight bullets while Ashraf took six bullets.
