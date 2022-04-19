Attempts to create communal problems in Telangana will be dealt with an iron hand

Hyderabad, April 19 Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said the state government will deal with an iron hand attempts by anybody to disturb communal harmony in the state.

The minister said the government would be firm in maintaining peace and law and order in the state.

He said this after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 500 crore in the old city of Hyderabad.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, recalled that while he was studying in a school in Hyderabad, the city used to witness communal disturbances and imposition of curfew every year.

He said ever since Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) formed the government there were no communal riots in Hyderabad or other parts of the state.

He said that TRS never indulged in politics in the name of religion. "We believe in the politics of progress. We believe in politics of construction and not destruction," he said.

Without naming any party, he said some forces were trying to divide people in the name of religion or caste for their political gains. The TRS working president said it was the responsibility of all people to reject such forces.

KTR, who is also the minister for municipal administration and urban development, said the development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore launched in a single day shows the commitment of Chandrasekhar Rao-led government for the development of the old city of Hyderabad.

He said the government would develop the infrastructure in the old city on par with the new city.

The minister inaugurated a new flyover at Bahadurpura junction. The 780-metre-long flyover from Bahadurpura police station to the Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park was constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

The six-lane bi-directional flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion in Bahadurpura. The minister accepted a suggestion of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to name the flyover after Jamia Nizamia founder Fazeelath Jung Hafiz Mohammed Anwarullah Farooqui.

One of the oldest Islamic seminaries of India, Jamia Nizamia is located in the old city of Hyderabad. It was established in 1876.

