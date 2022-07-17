AU launches early warning platform to tackle insecurity

Lusaka, July 17 The African Union (AU) has launched an early warning platform aimed at preventing conflicts and promoting peace on the continent.

The Inter-Regional Knowledge Exchange on Early Warning and Conflict Prevention (I-RECKE) will play a crucial role in preventing conflicts on the continent and will also be tasked to detect and communicate threats to peace, AU Deputy Chairperson Monique Nsanzabaganwa said during the launch of the platform on the sidelines of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The I-RECKE platform is expected to build resilience and stability on the continent and enhance information sharing among member countries, Nsanzabaganwa said, adding that member countries should invest in their own early warning systems due to the complexity of threats to peace.

Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said the platform launched on Saturday will use latest technologies to provide early warnings to member countries on threats to peace.

The continent is facing various challenges to peace, rendering it necessary to come up with various measures aimed at tackling the conflicts, Xinhua news agency quoted Bankole as saying.

