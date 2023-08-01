Average assets of YSRCP MLAs higher than BJP, Congress legislators

New Delhi, Aug 1 The average assets of YSR Congress Party MLAs is higher than the average assets of BJP and Congress MLAs, a report claimed on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW), the average asset of the 146 YSRCP MLAs is Rs 23.14 crore, while the average asset of the 1,356 BJP MLAs is Rs 11.97 crore.

The report said that the average asset of the 719 Congress MLAs stood at Rs 21.97 crore.

According to the report, the total asset of the 1,356 BJP MLAs is worth Rs 16,234 crore, while 719 Congress MLAs have assets worth Rs 15,798 crore.

The report also highlighted that the average asset of the 227 Trinamool Congress MLAs is Rs 3.51 crore, while the 161 MLAs of the AAP have an average asset of Rs 10.20 crore.

It also said that the average asset of per MLA in the state assemblies and union territories is Rs 13.63 crore.

The report was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in state assemblies and union territories across the nation.

The data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

The report said that a total of 4,001 MLAs out of 4,033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories. This report covers 4,001 sitting MLAs belonging to 84 political parties and Independent MLAs.

