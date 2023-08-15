Ayushman Bharat scheme: Rs 1.1 crore paid to 403 'dead' beneficiaries in MP, reveals CAG report

Bhopal, Aug 15 The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report on Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for the period September 2018 to March 202 has revealed that over Rs 1.12 crore was paid to about 403 patients in Madhya Pradesh who were declared 'dead' in the database.

As per the report available with IANS, Madhya Pradesh comes second after Kerala, where Rs 2.60 crore was paid to 966 patients, who were declared dead but continued to avail treatment under the scheme.

The report further revealed that a total 8,081 patients were shown to be hospitalised simultaneously at multiple hospitals in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

It also noted that in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu -- excess payment totalling Rs 57.53 crore were made to the Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCPs).

"In Madhya Pradesh, 25 hospitals submitted claims twice in respect of 81 patients (162 claims) for various surgical procedures during the same length of stay. The state health authority (SHA) paid the full amount for both claims as against the prescribed rate of 50 per cent payment on second claim, which resulted in over-payment of Rs 29.61 lakh to EHCPs. The SHA also made a double payment of Rs 3.27 lakh to 13 hospitals which submitted claims twice in respect of 35 patients for caesarean delivery during the same length of stay," the report said.

The Congress on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government, saying every day "new corruption of the BJP was coming to the fore".

Former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said, "Shivraj government has done corruption with people alive. They have not spared even the god and dead persons, which is horrific and shameful for entire Madhya Pradesh."

He further said the CAG report has also mentioned about 8,081 cases of 4,590 patients, who simultaneously availed treatment at multiple hospitals, and flagged the involvement of 213 hospitals in it.

"The BJP government has lodged false cases against the Congress leaders, including me and Priyanka Gandhi following the expose on 50 per cent commission regime. Now, the CAG report on the Ayushman Bharat scheme, has clearly established that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is the most corrupt government in the world. Will the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government would also lodge a criminal case against the CAG in the wake of the latest report?" Kamal Nath said.

--IANS

