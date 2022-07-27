Azad, Sharma, Tewari stand with Congress in protests against Sonia questioning

New Delhi, July 27 () Congress' dissident G-23 leaders on Wednesday joined the party agitation against the ED interrogation of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

While Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma joined the press conference at the party's headquarter, another leader Manish Tewari was detained for the second time on Wednesday while trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Azad, defending Sonia Gandhi, said: "She is being unnecessary harassed... she's not keeping well and after ED has questioned Rahul Gandhi, what is the need of questioning her."

Sharma, who was most upset when denied nomination for the Rajya Sabha, said: "After a long time, Ghulam Nabi Azad and myself have come to brief you... we are concerned over the questioning..."

Tewari, the Anandpur Sahib MP, was active in protest on the second day and in a video statement, said: "Congress MPs and myself have been detained while marching towards President's House to hand over a memorandum on inflation and misuse of central agencies.

Sharma said: "The issue is not about summoning or questioning, but, it is important for everyone to understand that India, being a rule-based, rule-governed country and a constitutional democracy, while respecting and implementing the laws, must also respect the fundamental rights, not only of liberty, justice, but, also the right to reputation and privacy."

Earlier when Rahul Gandhi was questioned, Azad, a former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and former Deputy leader Anand Sharma maintained a distance from the 'Satyagrah' called by the Congress. While Azad's office had said that time that he was unwell, Sharma wass in Delhi but did not join the protest.

Tewari did not participate in the party's satyagrah at that time as he was suffering from Covid.

