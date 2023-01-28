Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: TN releases 60 prisoners

Chennai, Jan 28 The Tamil Nadu government has released 60 prisoners as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

According to the Tamil Nadu Jail department, 11 prisoners from Puzhal central prison, 12 prisoners from Cuddalore and 12 prisoners from Coimbatore central prisons, 9 prisoners each from Vellore and Tiruchi central prisons, one prisoner from Madurai central prison, while four prisoners from Palaymokottai central prison were released.

A woman prisoner was released from Special Central prison, Puzhal, while another woman prisoner was released from Coimbatore Central prison.

Tamil Nadu Jail DG (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari while speaking to media persons said that those released were not involved in heinous crimes.

They have already served 66 per cent of their prison term. The state government issued an order releasing these prisoners after studying the recommendations from the respective prison superintendents.

The jail officials told that the released prisoners would be assisted to find jobs with the support of certain NGOs.

The released prisoners were provided sweets and groceries as a goodwill gesture.

Jail department officials said another batch of prisoners would be released on August 15 under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' scheme.

