'Babaji' under pressure due to fear of historic defeat in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the BJP leader is under a lot of "pressure" due to the fear of a historic defeat in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter Akhilesh Yadav said, "When we told him 'compressor', he understood 'low pressure'. Baba ji is misunderstanding... the truth is that he is under a lot of 'pressure' due to the fear of a historic defeat."

Yadav and Yogi Adityanath have been attacking each other with verbal metaphors ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Akhilesh is being referred to as "babua" in poll rallies of by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while Chief Minister Yogi is being jabbed as "Babaji" by the SP president.

As the poll dates come closer, the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh humming with slogans and metaphors.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor