Bagga's mother accuses Kejriwal of conspiring against her son

Patna, May 7 Kamaljeet Kaur, following the arrest of her son and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in New Delhi, has alleged that the Punjab police acted on the direction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Punjab police came to my son's residence in Delhi and dragged him in the police van. The cops did not even gave him a chance to wear turban. When my husband tried to make videos on his phone, they snatched the phone and took it away with themselves," said Kaur, who is staying in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

"The entire conspiracy was done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," she asserted.

"My son has not used any wrong words for Kejriwal. He was involved in a protest after Kejriwal declared 'The Kashmir Files' a 'fake' movie in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha and the AAP MLAs were laughing at it."

"My son argued that whatever happened with Kashmiri Pandits in the valley was the second biggest massacre in the country after 1947 and you (Kejriwal) are terming the movie, which highlighted brutality against Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, fake. He (Bagga) had sought Kejriwal's apology over the issue, which is not derogatory by any means. If you (Kejriwal) do not apologise for your statement, BJP members would protest against you and not allow you to live with peace," Kaur said.

"Is this an objectionable or derogatory statement that Kejriwal has used police power to harass my son and created ruckus," she asked.

"My husband somehow contacted me using a phone of a passerby and I informed my family friends and neighbours to go to my house and help my husband. Delhi police informed us that Punjab police did not contact them for the raid. I learnt from the media that the Punjab police convoy was stopped somewhere in Haryana," Kaur said.

"My son was exposing the wrongdoings of the AAP government. There is no development in Delhi. The condition of Mohalla clinic is pathetic. No new hospital was opened in Delhi. Even, AAP government has renovated only 2 to 4 rooms of schools and are using them as a show-off to fool the people. The AAP government did not help patients during Covid," she claimed.

"As he (Kejriwal) has gained power in Punjab, he is threatening his political opponents who are involved in exposing the AAP government. He is trying to suppress the voice of opposition leaders," she said.

