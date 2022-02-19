Baghel campaigns in Lucknow, says people voting on issues, not caste or religion

Lucknow, Feb 19 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday campaigned in Lucknow for Congress candidates in Lucknow West, Lucknow Cantt., Lucknow Central and Sarojini Nagar, which will go to the polls in the fourth phase of Assembly elections on February 23.

During the campaign, Baghel said that BJP has completely lagged behind in the first two phases of polling, as this time the people are voting on the basis of issues, not caste or religion.

He also addressed a public meeting besides doing door-to-door campaign in various Assembly constituencies on the eve of the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

At the public meeting, he said that election results will prove the victory of people's issues over politics of caste and religion, as people are voting on the basis of inflation, unemployment etc.

He added that the BJP has no issues other than conversion and communalism.

Taking a dig at the BJP government in the public meeting at Rahmatnagar intersection, Baghel said that farmers, labourers and traders are all troubled in the state, as jobs have been lost, and inflation is at its peak.

Farmers are not getting fair price for their crops, he added.

Baghel said the Congress is raising the issue of the common people, as the party is committed to ensure that farmers get the right price for their produce, the unemployed people get work, and women are respected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor