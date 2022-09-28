Ban on PFI commendable, says Ajmer Dargah diwan

By IANS | Published: September 28, 2022 03:09 PM 2022-09-28T15:09:03+5:30 2022-09-28T15:25:07+5:30

Jaipur, Sep 28 The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's move ...

Ban on PFI commendable, says Ajmer Dargah diwan | Ban on PFI commendable, says Ajmer Dargah diwan

Ban on PFI commendable, says Ajmer Dargah diwan

Next

Jaipur, Sep 28 The Diwan of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's move of banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years and termed it a "commendable" decision.

"PFI should have been banned long back. This move is commendable," he said.

In his statement, he said that the strictest action should be taken against all Jamaatis indulging in anti-national activities so that the unity and integrity of the country is maintained. He urged the youth not to fall prey to these Jamaats and work in the interest of the nation.

"We are safe only if the country is safe. The country is larger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking it, spoiling its peace and unity, he loses all rights to live here," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : PFI Popular front of india Karnataka state women's commission National human rights commission of india justice Kerala popular front