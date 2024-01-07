Bangladesh EC hopeful of 50% votes in parliamentary polls

Dhaka, Jan 7 Bangladesh Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman on Sunday expressed hope that the country will record over 50 per cent votes in the 12th Parliamentary election, local media reported.

He made the remark after casting his ballot at Dhaka City College.

On his expectation on voter turnout, Rahman told reporters, "I hope that more than 50 per cent of votes will be cast," The Daily Star reported.

Voting at Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

The voting, which began at 8.00 a.m. local time at over 42,000 polling centres, will continue till 4.00 p.m.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,970 candidates are in the fray for 299 parliamentary constituencies.

At one seat, the election will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate.

The candidates include 1,534 from political parties and 436 independents.

The country's election has been marred by sporadic incidents of violence, opposition BNP boycotting the polls, demonstrations, among others.

