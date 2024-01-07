Bangladesh: Four injured in crude bomb explosion near polling station

Dhaka, Jan 7 Four people, including a child, were injured after unidentified people exploded two crude bombs near a polling centre in Hazaribagh near Dhaka, where voting is underway for the parliamentary elections on Sunday, local media reported.

The injured were identified as Amir Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 50, Badal Ahmed, 50, and his son Tanvir Ahmed, 8, The Daily Star reported.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor