Bangladesh PM confident of victory for fourth straight term

Dhaka, Jan 7 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina on Sunday exuded confidence of winning the 12th parliamentary polls.

Talking to reporters after casting her ballot, Hasina, who is eyeing fourth straight term for the office of Prime Minister, said she has faith on the people of her country and is confident of winning the polls, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"BNP is a party of terrorists and they never believed in election. It was formed by a military dictator who grabbed the state power," she said.

Voting of 12 parliamentary election is underway in the country where sporadic incidents of violence have been reported.

Awami League leader Zillur Rahman was found dead near a polling centre in Munshiganj this morning, The Daily Star reported.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men and police in Chattogram city's Chandgaon area

Four people, including a child, were injured after unidentified people exploded two crude bombs near a polling centre in Hazaribagh near Dhaka.

Voting at Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

The voting, which began at 8.00 am local time at over 42,000 polling centres, will continue till 4.00 pm.

