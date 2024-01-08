Bangladesh's ruling Awami League wins over 50% of seats in Parliament: Election Commission

Dhaka, Jan 8 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has gained more than half of seats in Parliament in the country's general elections, according to initial results released by the Election Commission (EC) officials from different parts of the country on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh held general elections on Sunday to elect 299 members of the Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

Voting at a constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.

