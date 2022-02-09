Battle for UP: AAP provides able assistance to its candidates

Lucknow, Feb 9 A team of poll strategists and lawyers, including 40 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs of Delhi Assembly, are in Uttar Pradesh to help party candidates across the state.

AAP is taking regular feedback of all its candidates from its election supervisors in each of the 365 Assembly segments where candidates have been declared.

They are providing all assistance to those lagging behind in campaigning.

The party has appointed 40 MLAs of Delhi to look after poll management of its candidates. These MLAs are ones who have a connect with Uttar Pradesh.

They are being assisted by election supervisors, district presidents and party workers in every constituency.

Vaibhav Maheshwari, state spokesperson, AAP, said that a phone call to every supervisor goes from the party's war room in Lucknow, Varanasi or Noida to take feedback of the candidates' progress in the poll battle.

Campaigning has picked up as polling of votes for the first phase of voting will take place on Thursday for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

AAP is making all efforts to ensure its presence in Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly.

As compared to other political parties, a large number of AAP candidates are from non-political backgrounds. The state leadership of the party is aware that many candidates are facing problems in campaigning, formulating poll strategy or seeking mandatory permission from the district administration.

"We are aware of problems which our candidates are facing. This is due to the fact that a large number of them are from non-political backgrounds. All assistance is being provided to them, including legal aid by lawyers," said Maheshwari.

