Battle for UP: Akhilesh-Jayant to address joint rally today

Lucknow, Jan 28 To firm up their alliance further, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary will address a joint rally in Muzaffarnagar on Friday.

This is their first joint rally after announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The rally is being held after Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended an invitation to Jayant Chaudhary to quit the alliance with SP and join BJP.

Jayant had responded by saying that he 'never flips like a coin'.

The RLD and SP are also facing trouble on some seats over their choice of candidates and the two leaders will make an effort on Friday to explain the need for the alliance.

The rally comes ten days before the first phase of elections begin on February 10 when districts in western Uttar Pradesh go to vote.

