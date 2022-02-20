Battle for UP: Akhilesh refutes charge of terrorist's family campaigning for SP

Lucknow, Feb 20 Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, has strongly denied any links with any of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which claimed 56 lives and injured over 200.

Yogi Adityanath had alleged that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Assembly polls.

His remarks came hours after a special court sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in connection with the serial blasts.

While terming the court's verdict as historic, Yogi Adityanath claimed that one of the 38 convicts sentenced to death hails from Azamgarh's Sanjarpur.

"The father of this terrorist is linked to the Samajwadi Party and is campaigning for it in the Assembly election," Yogi Adityanath said at poll meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow.

He went further to accuse the Samajwadi Party of 'protecting terrorists'.

Responding to the charges, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, "I have been saying for many days now that if there is anyone who lies, it is the BJP. BJP leaders say nothing other than lies."

He said that he and his party had no links whatsoever with terrorists and their families.

Akhilesh further said, "The question is that those who killed farmers, will they face the bulldozer? Such is the BJP's unpopularity among farmers that they will be wiped out."

