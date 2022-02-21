Battle for UP: Akhilesh says BJP set to be removed from power

Lucknow, Feb 21 Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the ruling BJP was set to be removed from power.

He said the BJP was losing ground and, as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections progress and the people of Azamgarh, Ballia, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra vote, the saffron party will be completely routed.

"We have done exceedingly well in the first two phases and even in the third phase on Sunday, the SP alliance is ahead of everyone else.

"Farmers will not forgive them. BJP said income of farmers will be doubled. Ask the farmers what is the truth is. The BJP withdrew the controversial farm law bills in view of the elections and not in farmers' interest," the SP chief said.

Akhilesh described BJP leaders as liars and said "nobody can match them in making false promises".

Taking a pot-shot at the Yogi Adityanath government over free distribution of tablets, he said the Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop and tablets.

"Recently, he posted a photograph of himself on Facebook in which he and the people in the picture are looking in opposite directions. Even traders have faced the brunt of the Yogi government in Covid-19 times as the government did nothing for them," Akhilesh said.

He said Yogi did nothing for youths and job aspirants. Instead, BJP sold airports to private players.

The SP President also listed out the achievements of his government from 2012 to 2017.

