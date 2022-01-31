Battle for UP: Akhilesh's assets increase marginally

Lucknow, Jan 31 The net worth of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's assets is Rs 17.22 crore.

In 2019, he had declared assets valued at Rs 16.90 crore, therefore, the increase is marginal.

In his affidavit filed with his nomination papers on Monday, Akhilesh has shown that he has Rs 1.79 lakh cash in hand while wife Dimple Yadav has Rs 3.32 lakh cash.

Akhilesh has five bank accounts two in Etawah where he has Rs 3.19 lakh and Rs 23,662. He has two bank accounts in Lucknow in which he has deposits of Rs 21 lakh and Rs 25,615. He has one bank account in Delhi where he has an amount of Rs 1.35 lakh.

Akhilesh owns a commercial plot in Lucknow.

Akhilesh also owns a cellular phone worth Rs 76,000, furniture of Rs 17,085 and exercise equipment worth over Rs 5.34 lakh, while wife Dimple has jewellery items including gold, diamond, pearl worth Rs 59.76 lakh and computer of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had declared moveable property worth Rs 7.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 16.90 crore, in the affidavit submitted with the nomination paper for his Lok Sabha elections in April 2019.

His wife Dimple has declared Rs 3.68 crore worth movable properties and immovable assets of Rs 9.30 crore.

Akhilesh's income has decreased to Rs 84.83 lakh in financial year 2017-2018, when compared to Rs 1.25 crore in 2013-14.

His wife Dimple Yadav's income, however, has increased.

While in the 2013-14 financial year, her annual income was Rs 28,31,838, in 2017-18 it increased to Rs 61,16,108.

