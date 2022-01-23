Battle for UP: BJP increases booth committees for better outreach

Lucknow, Jan 23 With the Election Commission reducing the number of voters in one booth from 1,500 to 1,200, in view of the Covid protocols, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has increased the number of its booth committees.

Apart from the party leaders, other office-bearers of all party frontal organisations have been included in these committees.

Women have also been given proper representation so that door-to-door campaigning can reach the women of every household. In this, workers of every caste and class have been given representation, "These are organisational changes that keep taking place with changing situations. Since there has been an increase in the number of booths, our booth committees are also being expanded accordingly," said a party functionary.

He said that the idea was to ensure that party cadres reach out to every voter in a booth. He said that this would also lead to minor changes in the duty of a 'Panna Pramukh' whose task is to connect with every vote in the list.

"The booth level committee members, including the Panna Pramukhs have already started visiting the homes of voters concerned apprising them of the party's achievements and motivating them to come out and vote on the polling day," he added.

