Battle for UP: BJP leader rises in revolt against denial of ticket

Aligarh (UP), Jan 23 Raghuraj Singh, who holds a minister of rank status in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has openly revolted against his own party BJP.

Thakur Raghuraj, who is often in the headlines due to his statements, told reporters that BJP is not the same as before.

"I have been associated with the BJP since the time when no one was ready to hold the party's flag. In the year 1984, I took the responsibility of RSS training camps and I did that for 18 consecutive years. I sincerely discharged many responsibilities from district to the state level. I topped the survey from my Barauli seat, but the party is now giving more respect to defectors. The person with whom I have been fighting for 20 years, has been given a ticket," he said.

Raghuraj Singh questioned the ticket to BSP MLC Thakur Jaiveer Singh hand said that he has three years left in his tenure.

"If he is such a good leader, then why did he leave BSP? The BJP has insulted me by giving ticket to this dishonest person. Because of the decision of the party leadership, Jaiveer Singh is going to harvest my ripe crop," he said.

