Battle for UP: BJP to launch massive outreach programme on Tuesday

Lucknow, Jan 10 The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will launch a massive outreach drive on Tuesday, listing the Yogi Adityanath-led government's achievements before the public.

After the announcement of election dates, which will be held in seven phases, the party will now go door-to-door, adhering to Covid protocols, and establish a mass contact with over one crore people, appealing them to extend their support once again to the saffron party.

According to party sources, the BJP has formed groups of around five people, including workers, leaders and public representatives, to create awareness among the people in every village and city, especially the beneficiaries and women about the various schemes of the Central and state governments.

With this door-to-door mass contact drive, the party workers will distribute leaflets showing the achievements of the government along with masks and sanitisers to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at 1,74,000 booths.

Through this mass contact drive, the BJP will also work to strengthen its base ahead of the coming Assembly elections by motivating the voters of all sections and groups of the state to extend their support to the government.

The BJP workers will make people aware of various schemes of the Central and state governments, including PM Awas Yojana and CM Awas Yojana, distribution of free ration to 15 crore people every month, the Ujjwala scheme under which free gas connection were given to 1.67 crore beneficiaries, the Ujala scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other farmer welfare schemes, Kanya Sumangala and Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana for girls, employment schemes like ODOP, development in education, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission, infrastructure development and confiscation of properties of mafias, among others.

