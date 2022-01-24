Battle for UP: Bulandshar accused in the fray as independent

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 24 Yogesh Raj, an accused in the 2018 mob violence in Bulandshahr that led to the killing of two people, including an on-duty police inspector, is contesting the Syana Assembly seat in Bulandshahr as an independent candidate.

Yogesh Raj has filed his nomination as Yogesh Kumar and in his affidavit, the Class 12-passout has mentioned his age as 26 and also declared that there are two criminal cases against him in which a verdict is awaited, including the 2018 mob violence case.

His name in the voter list is mentioned as Yogesh Kumar and not Yogesh Raj.

It may be recalled that police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries after violence broke out in the Syana area of Bulandshahr district in December 2018.

The violence erupted after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside Chingrawathi village.

Yogesh was among the 80 people, of which 27 were named and rest 'unknown', who were booked by the police for their alleged role in the violence.

Yogesh Raj was the Bulandshahr unit convener of the Bajrang Dal at the time of the incident but is no longer its member, an office-bearer of the right-wing outfit had said after he (Yogesh Raj) won the panchayat election in May 2021.

Yogesh, who was released on bail, had contested the panchayat polls and emerged as a winner among the six candidates.

Syana Assembly constituency goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state.

