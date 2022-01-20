Battle for UP: Cong releases 2nd list, includes 16 women

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Congress on Thursday released the second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections in 41 candidates, out of which 16 are women.

The women candidates include Sukhwinder Kaur from Saharanpur, farmer leader Poonam Pandit from Syana and Dr Yasmeen Rana from Charthawal.

The total number of tickets given to women are 66 out of the declared of 166 candidates, which is marginally higher than the 40 per cent as promised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra party General Secretary and In-charge UP.

Last week the party had declared the names of 125 candidates in which 50 are women, constituting 40 per cent of the candidates.

The women have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. These include the mother of Unnao rape survivor; Poonam Pandey an Asha Worker; Nida Ahmed, a journalist; and social activist Sadaf Jafar from Lucknow who was at forefront of anti-CAA protests.

Priyanka had earlier announced that 40 per cent of the tickets would be given to women and had coined a slogan - 'girls can fight'.

Priyanka said, "We wanted to give a chance to the people who have been fighting for their rights, so the real people will get the chance to fight for their cause."

She said that political rights need to be given to the women.

The Congress leader said that the party has tried to change the political narrative of the state and wants that there should be discussion on employment, health, law and order and other women related issues.

