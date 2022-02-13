Battle for UP: Ex-Minister'S wife booked for murder

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), Feb 13 Ambedkar Nagar police have registered a case for murder against six people, including Shobhavati, wife of Lalji Verma, a former BSP minister and SP candidate from Katehri assembly seat.

The Ibrahimpur Police has lodged the case on the orders of the court on Saturday.

According to reports, about a year and a half ago, villagers had beaten a youth to death.

The family members of the deceased appealed to the police for justice, but due to the political influence of the accused, the case could not be registered.

Dharmendra Verma of Chingi village was shot dead on 26 June 2020 near Ibrahimpur police station. He was considered close to former minister Lalji Verma.

Immediately after the incident, the local people beat one of the accused, Ritesh, to death.

Suresh Singh, father of the deceased Ritesh, had given a complaint in the police station, but his case was not registered.

The father went to court and on the orders of the court, Shobhavati Verma, wife of Lalji Varma, along with Ajit Verma, Ram Bhawan, Mahendra Verma, Jitendra Verma, Manne Verma, Sukhiram Verma and seven unknown accused, have been booked.

Shobhavati is a former district panchayat president.

Police station officer Ibrahimpur, Pramod Singh, said that a case has been registered against all the accused and investigations have begun.

