Battle for UP: Kanpur Mayor booked for violating model code of conduct

Kanpur, Feb 20 Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission (EC) after she shared photos while casting her vote at the Hudson school polling booth in the city.

The third phase of polling is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking pictures while voting is against the EC rules. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) has initiated action against Pandey.

Kanpur DM on Twitter said, "In Kanpur, an FIR is being lodged against Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson school polling station."

Speaking to the media, the Kanpur Mayor said, "I am not aware of who recorded or clicked my picture. I am not aware that an FIR is being registered. I will complain to the administration for allowing phones inside the booth."

Meanwhile, people have boycotted polling in Kanpur's Kasigawan village of Kakwa development block. The locals have demanded building a bridge across the river and a written assurance.

The local authorities urged the voters to cast their vote but the locals are adamant that until they are given a written assurance, they will boycott polling.

