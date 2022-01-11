Battle for UP: More resignations roll out in BJP

Lucknow, Jan 11 Resignations are rolling out in the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with an alarming frequency, days ahead of the state goes to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

After Swami Prasad Maurya and Roshan Lal Varma, yet another BJP MLA - Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari in Banda - has said that he has submitted his resignation from the saffron party.

Varma, Prajapati and a host of other OBC MLAs met Swami Prasad Maurya to discuss the political situation.

The MLAs, including Bhagwati Sharan Sagar from Bilhaur, said that the Yogi Adityanath government is not catering to the interests of the farmers, OBCs and other weaker sections of the society.

"We will go wherever Swami Prasad Maurya goes. We came with him from BSP to BJP and our future journey will continue with him," said the legislators.

Another minister, Dharam Singh Saini, is also believed to be ready to quit, but there is no confirmation of the same yet.

