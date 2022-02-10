Battle for UP: SBSP chief says no fine for 'trippling; on 2-wheelers

Lucknow, Feb 10 In a seemingly bizarre poll promise, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, has promised to waive off fines for those riding bikes with three people.

Rajbhar said that if the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance comes to power, he will ensure that no challans are issued for 'trippling', or three people on a two-wheeler, in the local parlance.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister said: "We will allow triple riding on bikes and no one will be fined for this.

"It is quite common to see hundreds of people travelling in the coaches of the trains which have limited seating capacity against 70 berths we find 300 people travelling in the compartment. Does the government or the Railway impose fine on them?"

He said that the autorickshaws and tempos also fill their vehicles with passengers more than their seating capacity but they are also not fined.

"We will make sure that triple riders are not fined," he added.

So far, the SBSP has announced its candidates from three seats one in Balha (Bahraich) and two in Sandila (Hardoi) and Misrikh (Sitapur).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor