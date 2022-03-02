Battle for UP: SP will become 'samaptwadi party' after March 10, says UP DyCM

Lucknow, March 2 Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that after March 10, the day votes are counted, the Samajwadi Party will become a 'samaptwadi party'.

Maurya told reporters that the people of UP have seen the SP government in the past. For the last five years the BJP has been serving people with utmost honesty and sincerity, he added.

The deputy chief minister further said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would not be able to save his Karhal seat.

The BJP government gave free ration to people, he said adding that "had the SP been in power, their free ration would have been used by their men and the people would have got only 'bhashan' (speeches)".

Highlighting achievements of the BJP government, Maurya said that his government would provide free electricity to farmers and free gas cylinders on festivals. Besides, the poor would be given houses by the government, he said.

He further said, "The past five years have been just a trailer. The full film will unfold after March 10."

