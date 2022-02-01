Battle for UP: This woman candidate is richest in UP

Agra, Feb 1 BJP candidate Rani Pakshalika Singh, who belongs to the Bhadawar royal family of Agra, is among the richest woman candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

She is contesting from the Bah Assembly seat of Agra.

Rani Pakshalika Singh has stated in her affidavit that she and her husband, Raja Aridaman Singh, have a total of 132 weapons. Pakshalika is in possession of a 22 bore NPB rifle, pistol and DBBL gun.

At the same time, a 12 bore DBBL gun, a pistol, a carbine, 34 swords, 31 daggers, 53 knives and eight knives are in her husband's name.

In this way, there are a total of 132 declared weapons in his house, which cost about Rs 50 lakhs.

Pakshalika has further said in her affidavit that the husband and her have a total of Rs 50,000 in cash and she has 21 bank accounts in her name and her husband's name nine accounts belong to her, while eight are held by Raja Aridaman and four are family bank accounts.

A sum of Rs 1.39 crore is deposited in nine bank accounts of Pakshalika and Rs 68.51 lakhs in eight accounts of Raja Aridaman.

There is around Rs 30 lakhs in family accounts.

Rani Pakshalika, 61, has described profits from business, agriculture and investment as a means of income.

She and her husband have jewellery worth Rs 90 lakhs.

The total movable assets of Pakshalika are Rs 2.23 crore, while the husband has movable assets worth Rs 1.30 crore.

Pakshalika has immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore and her husband has immovable assets worth Rs 31.17 crore. The family has immovable assets worth Rs 18.27 crore. The couple have total land worth Rs 54.44 crore.

Pakshalika belongs to the Bhadawar royal family of Agra which has been in active politics since independence and the family members have won this seat 11 times.

Raja Mahendra Ripudaman Singh of Bhadawar royal family contested the elections for the first time in 1952 and was elected MLA.

At that time, he won as an independent candidate.

Later, he joined the Janata Party and represented the Bah Assembly seat till 1980.

The second generation entered the electoral fray in 1989, when his son, Raja Aridaman Singh, contested the election as an independent candidate and won.

He contested the 1991 elections on a Janata Dal ticket. In 1996 and 2002, he reached the Assembly after winning on a BJP ticket.

n 2007, Raja Aridaman Singh had to face defeat from the BSP candidate. After that he joined Samajwadi Party and won the 2012 election.

